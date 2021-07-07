https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/report-7700-ballots-missing-tabulation-record-cobb-county-georgia/

The Gateway Pundit has reported for months on the hundreds of thousands of ballots missing chain of custody documentation in Georgia.

In April we reported the following:

Georgia state officials came back and later refuted the number of ballots with the missing chain of custody.

Last week Georgia elections activist Kandiss Taylor reported that she and a team of audit volunteers had discovered over 168,922 early advanced votes have no chain of custody in Cobb County alone.

On Tuesday Kandiss released another piece of the puzzle:

Part of the authorized procedure for closing a precinct for advanced early voting or election day voting is to print the tabulation tapes from each ballot scanner. These scanners are the ones the voters use to scan their ballots produced from the ballot marking device (BMD). These tabulator tapes from the ballot scanner are an exact tally of the total number of votes from scanned ballots by all voters in that precinct. The tabulator tapes are the only legal record of our votes cast that are requested by the Superior Court in each county for safekeeping. The tapes are to be sent to the Clerk of the Superior Court, as soon as possible, after the ballot scanner is closed. These tabulator tapes are a hardcopy source document of the computer memory card and reflect the information that is electronically conveyed through the voting system. These tapes, along with the memory cards, are used in the process to certify an election at the county level and how the Secretary of State certifies, which leads to the Governor’s formal certification of the election. However, the Cobb County Elections Director has failed to supply the missing tabulation tapes from two advanced voting precincts that support the election certification results to the auditing team. Because this Election Director has already overwritten the memory cards, the missing tabulation tapes cannot be recreated. Therefore, there are 7,705 votes missing. Two Missing Tabulator Tape Totals from Two Separate Voting Precincts https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/107231/web.264614/#/access-to-races The Cobb County Election Summary Report, when examined and compared to the tabulation tapes, shows the 7,319 missing votes from advance voting but NOT the 386 votes missing from election day, for a total of 7,705 missing votes in the county. When questioned about the missing votes, the Director of Elections could not reproduce the tabulator tape information from the Secretary of State’s website, and therefore, had to call in a Dominion technician to open the central tabulation server at the Cobb County office to retrieve to the missing vote count. However, that information, when submitted to the audit group was insufficient and was missing pertinent information from the tabulation tapes. Also, this is not a substitution for the official tabulator count of total votes. The chain of custody in this process by the director calls into question the validity of the missing 7,705 votes. The previous finding of the missing chain of custody of 168,922 ballots and missing tabulation tapes for 7,705 ballots shows that proper election procedure is not being followed in counties such as Cobb County.

This election should NOT have been certified without these records.

The state of Georgia was less than a 12,000 vote difference.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger knew about these issues but he lied and said that Georgia “had safe, secure, and honest elections.”

The state of Georgia was a cesspool of election fraud.

If you want to see full forensic audits in the state of Georgia LIKE WAS DONE IN ARIZONA, contact your legislators NOW and demand action!

