https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-officers-shot-police-station/2021/07/07/id/1027759/
About The Author
Related Posts
Discredited Russia Hoaxer, Bug-Eyed Burbank Bolshevik Adam Schiff Lashes Out at America-First Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene
May 25, 2021
Turkey’s Collateral Damage: Its Jews
May 29, 2021
SICK: Trudeau Says Anger ‘Fully Understandable Given the Shameful History’ as Churches Burn Down
July 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy