https://www.theepochtimes.com/robbers-in-san-francisco-smash-and-snatch-tens-of-thousands-of-dollars-worth-of-designer-bags-in-broad-daylight_3891179.html

Several thieves were caught on camera in San Francisco while they were sprinting out of a Neiman Marcus store holding high-end handbags on Monday, ten minutes before the shop regularly closes at 6 p.m.

The robbers targeted the Union Square shop, where they broke display cases and took off in a frenzy.

They exited through a door reading “curbside pickup here.”

Security guards can be seen in the footage recording the escape with their phones, which, according to KTVU, is standard practice.

Some of the robbers got on cars and fled—one of the cars was a Mercedez and another was a Lexus.

“We know that several tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the store,” said Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department.

Neiman Marcus said in a statement: “The safety and welfare of our associates and customers is our top priority, and we’re relieved to report that no one was harmed in the incident. We’re cooperating with the SFPD in their investigation.”

It is the second time that Neiman Marcus has been robbed in the Bay Area.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said that retailers and their employees shouldn’t be affected by the “brazen, organized theft depicted in this video.”

“Retail thefts are made profitable by criminal networks that fence stolen goods,” he added. “To deter retail theft, we must dismantle the criminal networks that profit from it.”

