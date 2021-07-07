https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/3236911/robert-downey-sr-dead-iconic-filmmaker/

ICONIC filmmaker Robert Downey Sr has died aged 85.

The renowned movie mogul died in his sleep at his New York City home on Wednesday morning, his wife told the New York Daily News.

6 Robert Downey Sr has died Credit: Getty

Downey Sr was 85 at the time of his death and succumbed after battling Parkinson’s for more than five years.

He is best known for his appearances in movies Boogie Nights, Magnolia and To Live and Die in LA.

Downey Sr is the father and name-sake of world-renowned film icon Robert Downey Jr.

The movie mogul was a life-long New Yorker and the husband of bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

6 He was 85 years old Credit: Getty

6 Downey Sr was the father of Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr Credit: Getty

Downey Sr had just celebrated his 85th birthday last month on June 24.

The movie icon was not only an actor but an accomplished director, writer and producer.

In 1950s and ’60s independent cinema, he positioned himself as a leading figure with micro-budget movies.

Often the films had a distinctly counter-cultural sensibility and frequently used trenchant humor and sharp observations about culture.

He directed a slew of films during his career, including projects like Babo 73, Putney Swope, Greaser’s Palace, and Too Much Sun.

6 Sr was a leading figure in 1950s and 1960s independent cinema, and Jr soon followed his dad’s footsteps by entering the TV and film world Credit: Getty

In the TV world, Downey Sr directed the TV movie Sticks and Bones, as well as a few episodes of The Twilight Zone.

His most recent acting credit was in the 2011 action-comedy, Tower Heist, which also starred Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, and Casey Afleck.

In 2015, he also had an uncredited appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he played himself.

6 RDJ lost his mom Elsie, his dad’s first wife, in September 2014 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6 He wrote a touching tribute at the time, calling her his ‘role model’ Credit: Reuters

Married three times, Downey Sr had two kids – Downey Jr and Allyson – with his first wife, Elsie.

The pair divorced in 1975, and he married his second wife, Laura Ernst, almost two decades later in 1991.

After a few short years together, she passed away in 1994 from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He married his third wife, Rosemary, in 1998.

The mother of Iron Man star Downey Jr, Elsie, died in September 2014 at the age of 80.

The Marvel star wrote a touching tribute to her on Facebook at the time, sharing: “In the summer of 2004, I was in bad shape. She called me out of the blue, and I admitted everything. I don’t remember what she said, but I haven’t drank or used since.

“She was my role model as an actor, and as a woman who got sober and stayed that way.”

Robert Downey Jr. has transformed Malibu mansion into zoo – with goats, alpacas and cows

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

