Scuba diver cuts 33 foot sperm whale free from ropes
The ropes anchored the whale to ocean floor
After hearing about a tired whale whose lower jaw got entangled with a rope eight miles off the coast of Mauritius, a brave diver named Hugues Vitry knew he had to help. Mr. Vitry said that he could see the fear in the whale’s eyes, like that of a frightened horse, so he had to stroke him to calm him down.