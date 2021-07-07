https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scuba-diver-is-a-hero/

Posted by Kane on July 7, 2021 2:26 pm

Scuba diver cuts 33 foot sperm whale free from ropes

The ropes anchored the whale to ocean floor

After hearing about a tired whale whose lower jaw got entangled with a rope eight miles off the coast of Mauritius, a brave diver named Hugues Vitry knew he had to help. Mr. Vitry said that he could see the fear in the whale’s eyes, like that of a frightened horse, so he had to stroke him to calm him down.

