Country legend Toby Keith, whose discography includes multiple pro-America hits such as “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “American Soldier,” and “Made in America,” has released a long-awaited single to celebrate Independence Day.

Titled “Happy Birthday America,” the ballad takes a bittersweet look at the turbulent months that have followed since the explosion of racial violence across the country, which Keith previously described as a “screwed-up 18 months.”

“Happy birthday America,” the song begins. “It’s the 4th of July.”

Keith immediately references the outpouring of anti-American sentiment occurring throughout the nation.

“Seems like everybody’s pissin’ on the red, white and blue,” Keith says. “Happy birthday America, whatever’s left of you.”

The country music star then points out that despite being the “darlin’ when you saved the world” from facism, adding that “France would just be part of Germany now if it hadn’t been for you,” Keith notes that “Now your children want to turn you into something other than yourself. They burn your flag in their city streets more than anybody else.”

He then continues to argue that, without the United States, there would be no-one to heed future calls.

“Who they gonna count on when you’re not there to take their call?” he asks. “Will the world keep right on spinnin’ without the greatest of them all?”

Keith then speaks of the post-America movement, saying, “Without the helping hand of God, your days are numbered my old friend. We’re sure gonna miss you girl. You were the best that’s ever been.”

Keith’s lyrics then become overtly political. He blames “broken-down cities” on the Democratic Party, saying that they are collapsing “by the Left’s design.” However, he adds that “the Right can’t seem to get it right most of the time.”

Keith also noted the “lesser of two evils” decision many voters face on election day, saying he comes home “with the blues” every time “I go to town and vote.”

“It had been a screwed up 18 months,” Keith said in a statement, as reported by Rolling Stone. “I was seeing both sides having concern over the end of democracy. We’ve fought and divided almost to the point it’s only about power and winning. Charlie Daniels had a song saying ‘God save us all from religion.’ And I’m thinking, God save us all from politicians.”

“I live in the heartland and it just feels like everybody you talk to has the same worries,” he said. “It just feels like the politicians aren’t getting the job done on either side and it just feels like the democracy is in danger.”

Keith described the 2016 election as a “dumpster fire” during an interview at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, adding “This is by far the best country you could ever live in, and we picked these two candidates to be media whores and go out there and take care of the world, huh?”

