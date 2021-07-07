https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-1-6-photos-videos-show-potential-undercover-feds-participate-in-violence-assault-trump-supporters-trying-to-de-escalate/

Following explosive reports from Revolver News pertaining to the US government’s apparent infiltration of patriot groups ahead of the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, National File has obtained exclusive footage and photos of the assault on the doors of the Capitol building leading to the inaugural stage, depicting individuals who were potentially working with or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement observing, instigating, and participating in the violence.

National File attempted to research the identities of these individuals, or evidence that they are currently being pursued by the FBI for their actions on January 6, and was unable to locate any information about the individuals based on their appearance or their actions.

National File has obtained exclusive footage and photos from the chaotic scene on the Inaugural stage near the doors of the Capitol building on January 6, showcasing individuals who may have been working with or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement, observing, instigating, and ultimately participating in the assault under the guise of being members of Patriot groups like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters.

A masked man wearing a black helmet, camouflage pants and a bullet proof vest received a pole from another unknown person wearing a MAGA hat, then proceeded to attack the law enforcement at the doors, at one point intentionally kicking a Trump supporter in the face for trying to take his pole away in what appeared to be an attempt at preventing further violence.

The following photo depicts what appears to be individuals affiliated with the Patriot groups that had been seemingly infiltrated by the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement ahead of the protest. Readers will notice that these individuals are wearing similar outfits to the aforementioned violent individual who used the makeshift weapon: fitted with bulletproof vests, black and camouflaged attire with masks to conceal their identities. This particular group of individuals stood nearby, monitoring the violence towards the doors of the Capitol building.

In the following photo, the violent individual appears to say something to a man wearing a gas mask, whose identity is also concealed. He is wearing a black hood similar to the group of individuals observing the violence on the left side of the Capitol building doors. Following this potential and perhaps subtle interaction, the man wearing the gas mask turns around, looking out to the crowd of protestors behind him.

Shortly afterwards, the man in the gas mask disappears from the camera’s view, but readers can notice another suspicious figure wearing a similar helmet as the violent individual, again, with their identity concealed by a black mask. The helmet-wearing individual provides base support and what appears to be protection from the crowd behind him, as the elevated individual with the pole attacks the front door area.

In the following video, viewers can see that the aforementioned violent individual received a metal pole from an unknown person wearing a red hat in the front of the crowd. After receiving the pole, the man attacks the law enforcement towards the doors, only to be stopped by an individual who appears to have attempted to retrieve the pole to prevent violence. (READ MORE: BREAKING: Trump Asks ‘Who Shot Ashli Babbitt’, ‘And How Come So Many People Are Still In Jail Over January 6’)

In this next video, viewers can see the violent individual aggressively kick the Trump supporter in the face for trying to take his pole away.

National File exhaustively searched the FBI records regarding January 6 suspects, and media reports detailing those who have been arrested, and could not find an individual matching the description of the man seen in these images and videos. (READ MORE: Tucker Carlson Slams FBI Over 1/6 Involvement For Second Night In A Row, Thanks Twitter For Proving His Point)

On June 16, One America News showed footage of a scene in which police strangely appeared to have been ordered to stop protecting a window that had been damaged. After the police collectively abandoned the window, a man wearing similar attire to the aforementioned suspicious individuals removed the rest of the window. Similarly to the violent individual who kicked the Trump supporter in the face as depicted in the exclusive video from National File, someone attempted to prevent the violence, only to find himself being physically assaulted by the black-clad militant.

National File is not accusing any of the aforementioned individuals of being undercover government operatives, agents, or affiliates, or informants, as their identities have yet to be determined and it is currently unknown as to whether or not they’ve faced charges. National File is not accusing any known individual of committing a crime.

Our publication acknowledges that many members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters are law abiding citizens who exercised their Constitutional right to peacefully protest on January 6. The fact remains that many unindicted co-conspirators affiliated with these Patriot groups appear to have ties to federal law enforcement, the FBI, or local police, potentially explaining why these unnamed individuals have not been charged despite organizing and participating in violent activity. As was noted by the Revolver report, many of these unindicted co-conspirators appeared to have been much more “aggressive and egregious participants in the very so-called ‘conspiracy’ serving as the basis for charging those indicted.”

“In the year leading up to 1/6 and during 1/6 itself, to what extent were the three primary militia groups (the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters) that the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies? Exactly how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous “siege” and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)? Finally, of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on 1/6, how many worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?”

The House voted on Wednesday to approve House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol Hill demonstrations. Tucker Carlson criticized the committee on last night’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “How many people in the crowd on January 6 had been in contact with the FBI or local police beforehand? How many were government agents or snitches? We could get those answers tonight! Liz Cheney could tell us, and maybe she will. Please, Liz Cheney, tell us the truth about January 6. We join you in demanding answers. Why don’t you provide them?”

