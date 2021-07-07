https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/spears-testimony-followed-resignations-legal-teams-more-death-threats-co-conservator?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A co-conservator for Britney Spears says she is getting more death threats following the pop star’s court appearance last month in which she pleaded for an end to the 13-year legal agreement that she says is ruining her life.

The revelation about the threats is just one of several dramatic turns since Spears testified June 23 regarding the future of the 13-year conservatorship.

Co-conservator Jodi Montgomery said in legal documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that there has been a “marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts against her, including threats of violence and even death, since Spears testified,” according to NBC News.

The conservatorship was created in 2008 to protect Spears and her assets as she struggled with emotional issues. Her father, Jamie Spears, remains a co-conservator.

Montgomery, as a result of the threats, has also asked the conservatorship to temporarily cover the costs of increased security, including 24-hour protection, until she can make “security improvements” at her residence and her office.

Each security agent assigned to Montgomery costs $65 an hour, with an estimated cost of $1,820 per 24-hour window, according to the filing. A two-week security detail would cost around $25,480, NBC also reports.

On Thursday, Spears’ father filed a motion opposing Montgomery’s request, saying he is aware of the increasing number of threats but the security cost is unreasonable.

Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also detailed increased harassment this week, pleading for people to “stop with the death threats” against her and her family.

The singer is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, filed a motion Tuesday saying her was emotionally stable enough to take care of herself and should have permission to hire her own attorney to handle the conservatorship case.

Spears’ attorney filed a motion this week to resign as her counsel, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney. The lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III told a court he will resign as soon as a new counsel is selected.

Ingham’s resignation was the third from Spears’ team in the last week.

Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph also has announcing his departure, also according to NBC News.

Bessemer Trust, the financial and wealth management group appointed as co-conservator in Spears’ case, filed a petition Thursday asking to resign.

