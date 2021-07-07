http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FaKnQT2Qf2w/Tucker-Carlson-doubles-NSA-spying-claims-says-emails-leaked-journalists.html

Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday night that he was trying to arrange an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin when he ‘was spied on by the NSA’.

The Fox News host said that his communications were intercepted by the National Security Agency, and his identity – which should by law have been kept a secret – was ‘unmasked’ by senior intelligence officials. Carlson claimed that the content of his emails and texts was then disseminated, in a bid to discredit him.

‘Late this spring I contacted a couple of people I thought could help get an interview with the Russian President Vladimir Putin,’ Carlson told his viewers.

Trying to secure an interview with a world leader is routine journalistic practice, and should not have raised alarm.

Indeed, his Fox News colleague Chris Wallace won Fox News its first Emmy nomination for his 2018 Putin interview.

Shortly before Putin met Biden, NBC’s Keir Simmons sat for a lengthy interview with the Russian leader, which aired on June 14, scooping Carlson.

‘I told nobody I was doing this other than my executive producer, Justin Wells,’ Carlson said.

‘I wasn’t embarrassed about trying to interview Putin. He’s obviously newsworthy. I’m an American citizen, I can interview anyone I want, and I plan to.

‘But still in this case I decided to keep it quiet. I figure that any kind of publicity would rattle the Russians and make the interview less likely to happen.

‘But the Biden administration found out anyway by reading my emails.’

Carlson said that, despite telling no one, news of his efforts was soon spreading around Washington DC.

‘I learned from a whistle-blower that the NSA planned to leak the contents of those emails to media outlets,’ he said. Earlier on Wednesday he said he had been approached at a funeral in Washington by someone who told him of the spying.

‘Why would they do that?

‘Well, the point, of course, was to paint me as a disloyal American, a Russian operative. I’ve been called that before.

‘A stooge of the Kremlin, a traitor doing the bidding of a foreign adversary.’

Carlson emphasized that even if his emails and texts were incidentally intercepted – and that he himself was not a target – his identity should have been kept secret.

‘By law, the NSA is required to keep secret the identities of American citizens who have been caught up in its vast domestic spying operation,’ he said.

‘So by law, I should have been identified internally merely as a U.S. Journalist or American journalist, that’s the law.

‘But that’s not how I was identified, I was identified by name, I was unmasked.

‘People in the building learned who I was. And then my name and the contents of my emails left that building at the NSA and wound up with a news organization in Washington. That is illegal.’

The 52-year-old pointed out that only senior officials within the agency can request the ‘unmasking’ of American citizens who are listened to during the course of their work. They would usually remain anonymous.

He demanded that Paul Nakasone, the director of the NSA, or Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, explain who requested the ‘unmasking’ of him, and why.

Carlson called on Paul Nakasone, the director of the NSA, to explain why he was ‘umasked’

Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, would also be aware of who requested the ‘unmasking’ of Carlson and why, he said

‘We cannot have intelligence agencies used as instruments of political control,’ he said.

‘Both parties use to agree on that, Democrats were especially adamant on the point. But not anymore.

‘You can’t have a democracy in a place where unaccountable spy agencies keep people in line by leaking the contents of their emails, discrediting them with their own emails which they thought were private.’

Wednesday night’s remarks provide Carlson’s most in-depth explanation yet for what happened.

On June 28, Carlson had told his three million viewers that the day before, he had heard ‘from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’

Carlson on Wednesday morning provided more detail, saying he was at a funeral in Washington DC and an acquaintance informed him that the NSA knew about the content of his email.

The NSA took the highly unusual step of denying his allegation, but Carlson has insisted that his emails were intercepted.

He said the whistleblower knew details that could only have come from his email.

Putin met Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16.

It was unclear who Carlson was speaking to, and the interview with Putin never materialized.

A Fox News spokesperson said: ‘We support any of our hosts pursuing interviews and stories free of government interference.’

Carlson on June 28 said he learned of the alleged spying on his show thanks to ‘a whistleblower within the US government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’

Carlson said that the whistleblower ‘repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails.’

He added: ‘The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.’

The NSA on June 29 responded with a highly unusual denial. The intelligence agency does not normally comment on its activities.

The NSA denied the targeting of Carlson, but did not deny that his communications were incidentally collected.

On June 29, the NSA denied that Carlson was ‘an intelligence target’

The NSA, in their June 29 statement, denied that Carlson had been deliberately targeted. But they did not deny that may have been incidentally swept up in their surveillance of foreign targets

They tweeted: ‘On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’

‘This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.

‘NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States.

‘With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.’

Axios reported that Carlson could potentially have been monitored, if the U.S. government submitted a request to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor him and protect national security. Such a request would be highly unusual.

More likely was that Carlson was communicating with people whose email and phones were being monitored by the NSA. Carlson’s identity would have been secret, unless someone requested his ‘unmasking’, to better understand the communications. Only senior officials can request unmasking, and each request is reviewed by officials at the agency that generated the intelligence report.

Two sources familiar with Carlson’s communications told Axios his two Kremlin intermediaries live in the United States, but the sources could not confirm whether both are American citizens or whether both were on U.S. soil at the time they communicated with Carlson.

The site reported that that mattered, because if one of them was a foreign national and on foreign soil during the communications, the U.S. government wouldn’t necessarily have had to seek approval to monitor their communications.

Carlson said: ‘As I’ve said repeatedly, because it’s true, the NSA read my emails, and then leaked their contents. That’s an outrage, as well as illegal.’

Carlson on Wednesday doubled down on his claims, telling his Fox News colleague Maria Bartiromo that he was convinced of the espionage.

Carlson on Wednesday provided more detail to support his June 28 claim. He said he was at a funeral in Washington when someone told him the NSA was aware of the contents of his emails. He said he had learnt, on Tuesday, that the content of his emails was about to be leaked

‘You don’t go on TV lightly to say the government is spying on me because you sound like a crazy person,’ he said.

‘And of course you would never say that unless you knew it was true. And I did know it was true, almost accidentally.

‘I was in Washington for a funeral last week and ran into someone I know well, who said I have a message for you. And then proceeded to repeat back to me details from emails and texts that I sent, and had told no one else about. So it was verified.

‘This person said, look, the NSA has this, and that was proven by the person repeating back the contents of the email, and is going to use it against you.’

Carlson said that only his executive producer knew about the communication in question and that he did not mention it to anybody else, including his wife.

The people receiving the emails and texts could, of course, have been monitored.

‘Now, to be totally blunt with you, I would never have said this in public if it was something I felt was wrong or illegal or immoral. They don’t actually have anything on me, but they do have my emails,’ Carlson said.

‘But I knew they were spying on me. As a defensive move, I thought I better say this out loud.

‘I do have a megaphone. So I should say this out loud, and I did.

‘The NSA didn’t deny it.

‘Then yesterday I learnt that – and this is going to come out soon – the NSA leaked the contents of my emails to journalists, in an effort to discredit me.

‘I know because I got a call from one of them, saying this is what your email is about.

‘It is not in any way a figment of my imagination. It is confirmed, it is true.

‘They are not allowed to spy on journalists – they are.

‘I think more ominously they are using the information they gather to put leverage and threaten opposition journalists. It is happening to me right now and I think it is shocking, and we should not put up with it in a free country.’

Carlson said that the NSA ‘routinely’ gives information on U.S. citizens to the Department of Justice, which is illegal. He said two FBI sources told him of the surveillance.

Carlson said it was ‘a totally dysfunctional, out-of-control system.’

He added: ‘Someone needs to step up and say: this is scary, we need to stop it now.’

Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday issued a statement saying that Carlson’s claims were deeply troubling

Carlson’s claims have set off a firestorm among conservatives.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican Leader, said that Carlson’s claims ‘raise serious questions about the NSA’s practices’.

He pointed out that last week he tasked Devin Nunes, the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, to investigate.

‘In addition to congressional oversight being stonewalled, there was a public report that the NSA read the private communications of Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host,’ said McCarthy.

‘Today’s additional reporting on this issue raises serious questions about the NSA’s practices as it relates to American citizens.

‘Ranking Member Nunes will initiate a thorough and aggressive investigation on behalf of the American people. Our liberties are preserved by the Constitution, the document creating the freest country in the world. Congressional Republicans will make sure our privacy and civil liberties are not sacrificed in the name of national security.’