http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1al-dXeOkfc/youtubes-search-algorithm-directs-viewers-to-false-and-sexualized-videos-study-finds-11625644803
About The Author
Related Posts
Jabs NOT required for Film & TV productions…
April 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy