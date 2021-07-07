https://www.oann.com/swedens-lofven-re-elected-pm-in-parliament-vote/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swedens-lofven-re-elected-pm-in-parliament-vote



FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference with Speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlen in Stockholm, Sweden, July 5, 2021. Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference with Speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlen in Stockholm, Sweden, July 5, 2021. Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

July 7, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven was re-elected prime minister by parliament on Wednesday, ending weeks of turmoil but leaving him to navigate a political landscape riddled with uncertainty heading into next year’s election.

Lofven, 63, who resigned as premier last month after losing a no-confidence vote, has yet to find sufficient backing to pass a budget and has said he will resign again if he is unable to get one through parliament in the autumn.

The former union boss has headed a fragile centre-left minority cabinet since the 2018 election which produced a nearly evenly split parliament and big gains for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with whom several other parties refuse to deal.

While the vote was seen being extremely narrow, Lofven had been expected to avoid a majority voting against him, the prerequisite to be approved as premier by the Swedish Riksdag. In the end, he avoided rejection by two votes in the 349-seat parliament.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

