More on the high-level results in Maricopa County.

In April we reported on the high-level results in Maricopa County:

We’ve reported numerous times how no one showed up at a Biden – Harris event a few weeks before the 2020 Election. A reporter was there and couldn’t believe a major party Presidential candidate and his running mate were there and nobody else was there.

We’ve pointed out that this was consistent for events across the country before the election. President Trump was entertaining tens of thousands at his rallies while Biden couldn’t fill up 12 circles:

We also reported that at the same time there were close to zero attendees at the Biden – Harris rally in Phoenix, a Trump car rally in Arizona occurred that was estimated at 96 miles long. Unfortunately, Twitter took down the related tweet with a video.

Also, in regards to Arizona as a whole, Biden was the first Democrat Presidential candidate to win Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996. Biden won the state according to CNN by a mere 10,457 votes.

Biden also was the first Democrat Presidential candidate to win Maricopa County in 72 years since Harry Truman did in 1948. Biden won Maricopa County, which is approximately 60% of the total vote in the state.

But it’s even worse than that. In 2016, President Trump won Arizona by 91,234 votes according to CNN. Trump also beat Hillary in Maricopa County by 44,454. Therefore, Arizona swung by 100,000 votes in Arizona as well as in Maricopa County.

The total number of votes in Arizona in 2016 between Trump and Hillary was 2,413,568. There were a total number of votes between Trump and Biden of 3,333,829 votes. The number of votes increased in the state by 920,261 or nearly a million more votes. This was an increase of nearly 40% from 2016.

A group labeled “National Audit Watch” on Telegram reports these items and more about Maricopa County:

A key item they report is the average growth rate in Democrat votes in five key counties in the nation. Maricopa has the highest growth rate at nearly 50%. The average growth rate in these counties in 30%.

Additional points on the results in Maricopa County noted by “National Audit Watch”:

*Trump won it in 2016 with fewer votes than Romney in 2012

*Trump set GOP record gain in 2020 just to lose it for the first time in 72 years?

*The four comparable counties (602k to 802k Dem votes in 2016) averaged exactly 30% Dem growth in 2020. Maricopa was at 48%.

Now do you see why Katie Hobbs is behaving like she is? She signed off on this.

