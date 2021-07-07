https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/07/the-sat-is-a-lifeline-randi-weingarten-says-standardized-testing-doesnt-help-kids-learn-gets-some-powerful-pushback/

We’re actually getting sick of writing about AFT president Randi Weingarten, but she just keeps providing material. Earlier, she’d assured us that critical race theory is not being taught in K-12 schools, even as earlier tweets by her union claimed that critical race theory is “an irreplaceable lens with which we can view our difficult history.” So if it’s irreplaceable, why is it not being taught?

And just to show how distanced the AFT is from critical race theory, on Wednesday they hosted a Zoom conversation with “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi — though not many showed up:

Pretty funny. @AFTunion‘s big livestream with Ibram Kendi hasn’t cracked 60 viewers. AFT probably spent $50K on this. https://t.co/zPl9c9APjM pic.twitter.com/JOis7bUtSg — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 7, 2021

UPDATE: viewership spiked to 60, but dropped back to 58. AFT is probably still in the ~$1K per viewer zone — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 7, 2021

In other news, Weingarten tweeted against standardized testing, which she said doesn’t help kids learn and doesn’t help teachers teach.

Standardized testing doesn’t help kids learn, and it doesn’t help teachers teach. We need to measure what matters. #TEACH21 https://t.co/9C0sWo4Pqr — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 6, 2021

We thought Thomas Chatterton Williams’ response was worth a look:

As a young black kid with no family connections or intergenerational wealth, I had a father who instilled the value of study. I can look you in the eye and say that standardized testing changed the course of my life. Measuring how hard someone is willing to study *does matter.* https://t.co/2ETiq6QhJ1 — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) July 7, 2021

And I’ll say this: It is peak white privilege to tell minorities they don’t need grit or metrics. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) July 7, 2021

The SAT is a lifeline if you don’t have a legacy to fall back on. The GRE made grad school possible for me (fully funded). — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) July 7, 2021

I’m white but grew up blue collar, father didn’t finish high school – SAT scores launched me into an advanced degree and research career. — Lukas Hart (@LukasHartIV) July 7, 2021

This is my situation, too. Grew up in a trailer park. The only metric by which I could compete with upper-class kids was testing. My ability to do so well eventually got me into Harvard Law. — Simple Lawyer (@LawyerSimple) July 7, 2021

exactly. preparing for such a test requires students to practice self-awareness, critical thinking, humility, persistence, work ethic, commitment, creativity, and mindfulness. tests, in a vacuum, are one thing. the human experience of working to succeed on tests is another. — Jesse A. (@JesseAbraham) July 7, 2021

Similar experience, immigrant with no advantages, or for that matter idea about how the system worked. The PSAT I took as a HS soph identified me as academically qualified. Institutions contacted me and got me on an educational path I would likely not have taken. 1/ — pjdiaz (@pjdiaz) July 7, 2021

I was undoubtedly helped, to some degree, by the fact that some of these were motivated to find qualified minority candidates. There’s a role, imho, for both standardized testing and efforts to boost under represented groups. Keep and improve the way we do both. 2/ — pjdiaz (@pjdiaz) July 7, 2021

As an educator and businessman, I couldn’t agree more — Norm Hotchkiss (@normhotchkiss) July 7, 2021

I’m a first generation immigrant and my daughter went to college on a full scholarship largely due to her test scores. Standardized testing may not be perfect but it is objective, and thus less prone to political manipulation. — LD (@JohnLockeND) July 7, 2021

I’m white, parents didn’t attend college, and couldn’t afford to send both my sister and me. SAT and ACT made scholarships possible, along w/earning $ tutoring. Glad you got the benefit, too. — Cindalou422 (@Cindalou4221) July 7, 2021

That said, I grew up with serious but undiagnosed ADHD and literally never studied a minute of my life and only managed to make it to college because of standardized tests. — Arturo Bandini (@punchdownsuckup) July 7, 2021

It’s probably the most predictive metric of future performance we currently have. Not to mention far less socioeconomically biased than “holistic” factors like “leadership” or “extracurriculars.” — Dan Rosenberg (@TitanOfTryptase) July 7, 2021

As someone who taught in inner city public schools and then went to medical school, I cannot tell you how happy your tweet makes me. I was saddened by lower expectations in inner city schools. They inflict as much damage as poverty and neglect. All the best to you. — Calex111 (@calex14_photog) July 7, 2021

I’ve read many studies that show the SAT has benefited marginalized groups, rather than discriminated against them:https://t.co/mLdb3s91wK — Taylor Grayson (@taylorgrayson) July 7, 2021

I was poor, moved to an awful high school that didn’t even have AP, and did well enough on standardized tests that I was admitted into a school that would have otherwise ignored my application. Privileged white people are more than happy to do away with standardized tests. — Flavored Cats (@tpwk47) July 7, 2021

Teacher unions have little comment on the low quality public education folks receive in poor, rural, or inner city areas. The SAT/ACT isn’t the issue. Bad teachers and lack of accountability— at home and in school are two major contributors. IMO. — Eric Wade (@Er1cwade) July 7, 2021

She’s infuriating, and “progressives” like her, really just believe that black children are too stupid to learn. They aren’t interested in your lived experience, or mine for that matter. Nothing will be allowed to challenge the narrative of lowered expectations. — michael epps (@michael_epps) July 7, 2021

Progressives seem to love “lived experiences”, except when those lived experiences counter their arguments — Dude Here (@justyouropinion) July 7, 2021

The thing is, what are teachers replacing tests with? As we said in another post, one suggestion for “testing” in math class was to have students make TikTok videos about the concepts. If not everyone can do well on tests, then nobody can — that’s equity.

