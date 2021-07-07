https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/07/the-sat-is-a-lifeline-randi-weingarten-says-standardized-testing-doesnt-help-kids-learn-gets-some-powerful-pushback/

We’re actually getting sick of writing about AFT president Randi Weingarten, but she just keeps providing material. Earlier, she’d assured us that critical race theory is not being taught in K-12 schools, even as earlier tweets by her union claimed that critical race theory is “an irreplaceable lens with which we can view our difficult history.” So if it’s irreplaceable, why is it not being taught?

And just to show how distanced the AFT is from critical race theory, on Wednesday they hosted a Zoom conversation with “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi — though not many showed up:

In other news, Weingarten tweeted against standardized testing, which she said doesn’t help kids learn and doesn’t help teachers teach.

We thought Thomas Chatterton Williams’ response was worth a look:

The thing is, what are teachers replacing tests with? As we said in another post, one suggestion for “testing” in math class was to have students make TikTok videos about the concepts. If not everyone can do well on tests, then nobody can — that’s equity.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...