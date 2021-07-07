https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/07/theres-a-new-twist-in-tucker-carlsons-nsa-spying-claims-n1460222

Last month, Tucker Carlson claimed that two whistleblowers in the National Security Agency (NSA) told him the spy agency has been reading his text messages regarding a story on the January 6 Capitol riot. While many dismissed the claims, and the NSA itself claimed to have refuted the accusation in a poorly-worded non-denial, Tucker maintains that the allegations are true.

But, on Wednesday morning, Tucker appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s morning show with new details that he says give credence to his claims.

“I was in Washington for a funeral last week and ran into someone I knew well who said, ‘I have a message for you,’ and then proceeded to repeat back to me details from emails and texts that I sent and told no one else about,” he explained. “So it was verified and this person said, ‘look, the NSA has this’ — and that was proven by the person repeating back the contents of the email — ‘and is going to use it against you.’”

“They do have my emails, so I knew they were spying on me,” Tucker insisted. “As a defensive move I thought, ‘I better say this out-loud.’”

According to Tucker, “The NSA leaked the contents of my email to journalists in an effort to discredit me. I know because I got a call from one of them saying, ‘Oh, this is what your email was about.’”

He insists his claims are not made up.

“It is not in any way a figment of my imagination—it’s confirmed, it’s true. They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens. They are. I think more ominously, they’re using the information they gather to put leverage and threaten opposition journalists who criticize the Biden administration. It’s happening to me right now and I think it’s shocking and I don’t think we should put up with it in a free country.”

Tucker added that “The NSA routinely gives information on American citizens to the Justice Department—to the FBI—which it then uses in its intel division. Now, that’s illegal.” Tucker said two FBI agents who work at FBI headquarters confirmed this.

Tucker’s accusations should be taken seriously because we know the government has spied on American citizens and journalists. It happened during the Obama-Biden administration and Biden has been trying to emulate Obama at every turn, so spying on journalists is hardly outside the realm of possibility here.

Axios also revealed on Wednesday evening that “Tucker Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before [he] accused the National Security Agency of spying on him.”

“Those sources said U.S. government officials learned about Carlson’s efforts to secure the Putin interview. Carlson learned that the government was aware of his outreach — and that’s the basis of his extraordinary accusation,” Axios reported.

