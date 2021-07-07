https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e58930bbafd42ff587885b
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria…
The teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder said that her uncle was killed after his car was involved in a collision with a Minneapolis police vehicle Tuesday….
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, according to the Associated Press….
Suez Canal authorities announced Wednesday the release of a hulking shipping vessel that blocked the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year. The Ever Given is leaving the Suez…