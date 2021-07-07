https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tom-brady-aaron-rodgers-golf-match

Tom Brady took a dig at Aaron Rodgers’ drama with the Green Bay Packers in a quick quiz game hours before the two battle on the golf course.

One of the clues in the “Jeopardy!”-style game said: “He is an NBA owner, a self-taught guitarist and has guest-starred in both ‘The Office’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star responded with a clue of his own.

“He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options … who is Aaron Rodgers?” Brady said.

Technically, Brady was correct. Rodgers is part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and has appeared in those TV shows.

Rodgers made one clarification, though.

AARON RODGERS DELIVERS HILARIOUS COMMENTARY ON TOM BRADY’S GOLF GAME AHEAD OF ‘THE MATCH’

“That’s a projection, Tom. I’ve never said I’m unhappy with my boss.”

Brady and Phil Mickelson will go up against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Brady and Rodgers have been trash-talking each other since the “The Match” was announced.

Rodgers recently offered hilarious commentary on Brady’s putting from last year’s event and Brady has shown his competitors he’s been working on his putting.

Brady also posted several memes mocking DeChambeau and Rodgers — even taking a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ disastrous decision to kick a field goal in the NFC Championship game on fourth down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event takes place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. Brady and Mickelson will be looking to redeem themselves after previously losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a charity match last May.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

