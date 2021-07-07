https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561997-trump-golf-club-reaches-400k-settlement-with-nj-over-drunk-driving-crash

One of former President TrumpDonald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE’s golf clubs in New Jersey has agreed to pay $400,000 as part of a settlement with the state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control following a drunk driving incident by a guest that occurred in 2015.

As a part of the settlement, Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck has to provide service training to staff from a recognized organization and cannot sell alcohol from carts until Dec. 31, according to NJ.com.

Originally, the state had tried to revoke the golf club’s liquor license in addition to other Trump golf courses in Bedminster and Pine Hill, N.J., the website reported.

The department investigated the Trump golf course after a man from Woodcliff Lake, N.J., had reportedly been given alcohol from a cart in August 2015. Right after he left the golf club, he flipped his car, and his father, who was ejected from the vehicle, died in the crash.

The son was charged with several offenses, including vehicular homicide.

According to Politico, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said that the golf club had broken several rules. The club had violated its liquor license by serving alcohol that was not beer in carts on the golf course and by serving alcohol to someone who was “actually or apparently” intoxicated.

The Hill has reached out to Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck for comment.

