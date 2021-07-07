https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561990-trump-to-attend-fight-of-supporter-mcgregor

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE is expected to attend this weekend’s UFC fight in Las Vegas, in which one of his vocal supporters, Conor McGregor will face off against Dustin Poirier.

A reporter for TSN sports tweeted that UFC president Dana White confirmed Trump’s attendance at the Saturday fight. The former president is one of many big names, including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly, expected to attend.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

Trump’s attendance comes months after the Irish mixed martial artist, boxer, and businessman publicly voiced his support for Trump.

The day after President Biden Joe BidenUS imposes air travel restriction to Belarus after arrest of opposition journalist TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer Biden appeals for unity six months after Capitol riot MORE took office, McGregor tweeted praise for Trump.

“Phenomenal President,” the fighter wrote. “Quite possibly the USA Goat [greatest of all time]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.”

