Former President TrumpDonald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE reportedly said in a conversation with then-chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE during his 2018 trip to Europe to commemorate the end of World War I that Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things.”

The conversation is included in an upcoming book from The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian.

The news outlet reported that while Trump denied making the remark to Kelly, several unidentified sources said Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred.”

While Trump cited Germany’s economic recovery under Hitler in the 1930s, his chief of staff “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities,” according to Bender’s book.

Kelly reportedly continued to push back on Trump’s alleged claims “and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.”

According to the book, Kelly then told Trump that “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.”

The Hill has reached out to representatives for Trump for comment.

The reported conversation is just one of a series of incidents described in Bender’s book, with several advance copies obtained by news outlets ahead of its July 13 release, giving an inside look into Trump’s presidency and his tensions with top administration officials.

Late last month, Axios reported a passage in the book that describes Trump yelling at Army Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyAmerica now has a ‘One China, One Taiwan’ policy: TIFA and TIPA will strengthen it Military braces for sea change on justice reform Overnight Defense: Navy pulls plug on 0 million railgun effort | Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks | Navy vet charged in Jan. 6 riot wants trial moved MORE, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, while expressing his desire to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 and deploy active duty troops to Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest in the wake of last year’s police killing of George Floyd.

When Milley pushed back on Trump’s request, citing legal provisions limiting the military from interfering in domestic affairs, the former president reportedly responded by screaming, “I said you’re in f—ing charge!”

“Well, I’m not in charge!” Milley reportedly shouted back.

“You can’t f—ing talk to me like that,” according to Bender’s book.

The former president has denied the account, telling Axios through an aide that the story “is totally fake news.”

