Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonHave Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis filled the ‘Trump void’ for the left? Overnight Defense: Navy pulls plug on 0 million railgun effort | Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks | Navy vet charged in Jan. 6 riot wants trial moved Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks MORE on Wednesday claimed the National Security Agency (NSA) leaked some of his private emails to journalists.

Carlson made the allegation during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria.”

“Yesterday, I learned that — and this is going to come out soon — that the NSA leaked the contents of my emails to journalists in an effort to discredit me. I know because I got a call from one of them saying ‘oh, this is what your email was about,’ ” Carlson said.

“So, it is not in any way a figment of my imagination. It’s confirmed, it’s true,” he continued, adding that Biden administration is trying to gain “leverage” to threaten “opposition journalists.”

“It’s happening to me right now, and I think it’s shocking and I don’t think we should put up with it in a free country,” he said.

When host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoBarasso says Biden must do more to reassure GOP Maria Bartiromo defends reporting: ‘Keep trashing me, I’ll keep telling the truth’ Court sets Smartmatic dismissal date on Giuliani, Bartiromo, others MORE asked if there was no way anyone else could have seen the emails, Carlson said the only other person was his executive producer.

He added that just before his show aired on Tuesday, he got a call from a reporter who read the email back to him.

“There is no possibility that anyone else could have known. And then again yesterday I get a call right before air, like 7:15, from a journalist I know and like, not many left, but I do like this person. He repeated back to me what’s in my email, he got it because the NSA leaked it, so, yes, entirely real,” Carlson said.

The NSA declined to comment.

The new claim comes after Carlson last month alleged that he was told by a whistleblower that the NSA was spying on him in a bid to get his show off the air.

The NSA refuted his claim, calling the allegations “not true,” and said that, with limited exceptions, the agency may not target a U.S. citizen without a court order. But the next day, Carlson doubled down on his claim and said that the NSA’s statement did not deny that he was being surveilled.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyThe Hill’s Morning Report – 2024 GOPers goal: Tread carefully, don’t upset Trump Five big questions about the Jan. 6 select committee Clyburn: Trump could be called to testify before Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) said that he asked Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesMcCarthy calls for investigation into claims NSA was spying on Tucker Carlson Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Tech privacy practices under scrutiny after DOJ subpoenas MORE (R-Calif.) to instigate Carlson’s claims.

