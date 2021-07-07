https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-says-the-nsa-spied-on-him-and-then-leaked-to-the-media

Conservative television host Tucker Carlson is alleging that the National Security Agency spied on his electronic communications and then leaked material to the media.

Last week Carlson said on his Fox News program that a whistleblower said that the government agency had been surveilling his electronic communications and planning to leak the material in an effort to get his show removed from the air.

The NSA released a statement in which it said that the TV host “has never been an intelligence target of the Agency” and that it “never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

Carlson decried the NSA’s statement as “infuriatingly dishonest” and said that the agency had not denied that it read his emails.

During a Wednesday interview with Maria Bartiromo Carlson said that he found out on Tuesday that the agency had leaked the contents of his “email to journalists in an effort to discredit me. I know because I got a call from one of ’em saying, oh this is what your email was about.”

“So, it is not in any way a figment of my imagination. It’s confirmed. It’s true. They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens — they are. I think more ominously they’re using the information they gather to put leverage and to threaten opposition journalists, people who criticize the Biden administration. It’s happening to me right now. And I think it’s shocking and I don’t think we should put up with it in a free country” Carlson said.

Bartiromo responded by saying that “This is the stuff of banana republics and third world countries.”

“Tucker Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Fox News host accused the National Security Agency of spying on him, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios,” the outlet reported on Wednesday.

