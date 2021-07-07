https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-shares-new-details-on-nsa-spying-claims?utm_campaign=64469



Fox News’ Tucker Carlson joined Maria Bartiromo on her morning show to further expand on his claim that the NSA is spying on him and revealed new details that the NSA is leaking confidential communications to journalists. Carlson made headlines after claiming the NSA was spying on his electronic communications on his show last week.

“I was in Washington for a funeral last week and ran into someone I knew well who said ‘I have a message for you,’ and then proceeded to repeat back to me details from emails and text that I sent and told no one else about. So it was verified and this person said, ‘look, the NSA has this’ and that was proven by the person repeating back the contents of the email, ‘and is going to use it against you,'” Carlson told Bartiromo.

Carlson said from this exchange, “They do have my emails so I knew they were spying on me… As a defensive move I thought, ‘I better say this out-loud.'” Carlson also added his shock that “the NSA didn’t deny it.”

Carlson also made another revelation that the NSA was leaking his emails and texts to journalists in an effort to damage his reputation saying, “The NSA leaked the contents of my email to journalists in an effort to discredit me. I know because I got a call from one of them saying, ‘oh this is what your email was about.'”

Carlson furthered his claim saying it was not made up, “It is not in any way a figment of my imagination—it’s confirmed, it’s true. They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens—they are,” adding he thinks the “They’re using the information they gather to put leverage and threaten opposition journalists who criticize the Biden administration. It’s happening to me right now and I think it’s shocking and I don’t think we should put up with it in a free country.”

Carlson also claimed that the NSA routinely breaks the law by spying on American citizens and collecting their digital data which is not in their mandate. Carlson said he learned from two FBI agents that work at “headquarters,” “The NSA routinely gives information on American citizens to the Justice Department- to the FBI, which it then uses in its intel division. Now that’s illegal.”

Carlson also claimed that the NSA and CIA are spying on elected representatives even the ones who are supposed to be in charge of overseeing the intelligence agencies’ activities. “There’s supposed to be oversight on this by the Congress- by the Intel Committee. And there’s not, I spoke to a member of the Intel Committee three years ago who told me to my face, that he was being spied upon by the NSA and the CIA… This is a sitting member of the Intel Committee who said that the people he was supposed to be overseeing were spying on him and there’s nothing he could do about it.”

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

The NSA released a statement saying that the allegations are untrue. The statement reads, “Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’ This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

“NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting,” the NSA statement concludes.

Carlson said that the statement "comes with this non sequitur, in part, quote, 'Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency.' Okay, glad to know."





