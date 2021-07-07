https://thehill.com/homenews/media/561987-tucker-carlson-was-pursuing-putin-interview-around-time-of-spying-claims

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonHave Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis filled the ‘Trump void’ for the left? Overnight Defense: Navy pulls plug on 0 million railgun effort | Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks | Navy vet charged in Jan. 6 riot wants trial moved Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks MORE was reportedly communicating with Kremlin intermediaries in the U.S. about scheduling an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinRNC says contractor breached in hack, GOP data secure Biden to meet with federal agencies to address ransomware concerns this week Up to 1,500 companies compromised by ransomware attack on Kaseya MORE shortly before he publicly claimed that the National Security Agency (NSA) was spying on him.

Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the conversations, that Carlson began accusing the NSA of spying on him once he learned that U.S. government officials were aware of his attempts to set up an interview with Putin.

Axios noted, however, that it has not confirmed if any of Carlson’s communications were intercepted and if so, why.

The NSA responded to Carlson’s allegations one day later, rejecting his claim that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications in an effort to leak them and take his show off the air.

In a statement to Axios, a Fox News spokesperson said, “We support any of our hosts pursuing interviews and stories free of government interference.”

Carlson doubled down on his allegations in a statement to Axios, saying, “As I’ve said repeatedly, because it’s true, the NSA read my emails, and then leaked their contents. That’s an outrage, as well as illegal.”

When reached for comment, Fox News referred The Hill to the network’s statements to Axios and did not offer any additional information.

Carlson last week accused the Biden administration of “spying” on him in an attempt to “take this show off the air.”

He claimed that a “whistleblower from within the U.S. government” told him and his producers that the NSA is “monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Carlson told his prime-time viewers that the whistleblower told the show information about a story they are working on that “could have only come directly from my texts and emails.”

“There’s no other possible source for that information, period,” he added, before arguing that the NSA “captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons.”

The next day, the NSA issued a rare statement refuting Carlson’s allegations, writing that “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

The host continued pushing his allegations that night, calling the NSA’s statement “infuriatingly dishonest” and “an entire paragraph of lies.”

He said the NSA’s statement “did not deny” that the agency has been reading his “private emails.”

Carlson is now accusing the NSA of leaking some of his private emails to journalists.

During an appearance on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday, Carlson said the NSA shared his emails with journalists to “discredit me.”

“Yesterday, I learned that — and this is going to come out soon — that the NSA leaked the contents of my emails to journalists in an effort to discredit me. I know because I got a call from one of them saying, ‘Oh, this is what your email was about,’” Carlson said.

“So, it is not in any way a figment of my imagination. It’s confirmed. It’s true,” he continued, arguing that the Biden administration is attempting to gain “leverage” to threaten “opposition journalists.”

Axios noted that is normal for journalists to reach out to world leaders for interview requests, including through unofficial intermediaries. Additionally, a number of American journalists have interviewed Putin in the past, including Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceDemocrats should campaign on actually funding the police WaPost fact-checker shoots down GOP ‘fiction’ on Biden and ‘defund the police’ Wallace has contentious interview with GOP lawmaker: Aren’t you the ones defunding the police? MORE in 2018.

