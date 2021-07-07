https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/07/tweet-war-of-the-week.php

No doubt you have seen the dramatic photos of the oil pipeline that ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico and caught fire, looking like something from an apocalyptic monster movie. In fact I’m still not convinced that we won’t see the Kraken or Godzilla emerge from the burning cauldron at some point.

In any case, the pathetic climatistas and other leftist losers jumped all over this, screaming climate change! I guess the CRT gang hasn’t come up with how this accident proves racism and white supremacy yet, but give them time.

It has, however, provided us with this wonderful Twitter battle:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

