https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-jobless-claims-increase-slight-373000-pandemic-low?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The number of federal first-time unemployment claims increased by 2,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The number of claims for the week ending July 3 was 375,000 – from over 900,000 at the start of the year. The increase comes amid a steady decline in claims as the pandemic wanes and the U.S. economy improves.

The four-week average of applications is now 394,500 – the lowest such level since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

