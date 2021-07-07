https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-uncovered-china-professor-claiming-us-elites-teamed-china-take-control-america/

A China professor claims in a video that US elites teamed up with China to take control of America.

If you step back and think about it, this is exactly what has happened. China dropped a COVID bomb a year before the 2020 Election. The medical elites in the government teamed up with radical governors to shut down commerce in the US. Before this, the US was enjoying its best economy ever but China was the opposite, watching businesses leave their country and their economy failing.

China needed a change. President Trump’s policies put the US first in nearly every way. China needed to continue to steal fast-changing technologies in the West and the US was forcing companies to move out of China and to other places, including the US.

Elites in US industry were also happy to engage with China who promises cheap labor. Who cares if the quality is poor, China provides cheap widgets which can be sold at a profit in the US.

TRENDING: STUNNING! In a Congressional First Pelosi Opens Satellite Field Offices for DC Capitol Police in Florida and California to Deal with Regional Threats

Professor Di is Vice Dean at Renmin University’s School of International Relations.

Revolver reports on this story and Di’s comments:

When standing before a friendly crowd of Chinese people, Di has few reservations in describing how U.S.-China relations work.

“Why did China and the U.S. use to be able to settle all kinds of issues between 1992 and 2016? No matter what kind of crises we encountered, be it the Yinhe incident, the bombing of the embassy, or the crashing of the plane, things were all solved in no time, like [a couple] do with their quarrels starting at the bed head but ending at the bed end. We fixed everything in two months. What is the reason? I’m going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. It’s just because we have people at the top. We have our old friends who are at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence.”

Revolver continues:

“In plain and simple language, during the last three to four decades we took advantage of America’s core circle,” he says. “Wall Street has had a very profound influence over America’s domestic and foreign affairs since the 1970s.” The Trump administration was a brief hiccup in this system, Di said, because President Trump was not under the control of Wall Street or the Wall Street-aligned D.C. establishment. But with the election of Joe Biden, he said, business as usual could soon resume: “In the U.S.-China trade war they tried to help [us.] My friends in the U.S. told me that: They tried to help, but they couldn’t. Now, with Biden winning the election, the traditional elites, political elites, the establishment, they have a very close relationship with Wall Street.”

US Elites worked with China to overthrow the Trump Presidency and steal the election. Now the Chinese are bragging about their efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

