FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi’s logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi’s logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

July 7, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Vivendi won a court case on Wednesday against a group of institutional investors that sought 1 billion euros in damages, alleging the media giant made false statements during a merger deal two decades ago.

The French commercial court rejected claims made by 90 investors, which had alleged Vivendi’s top executives at the time failed to fully disclose the extent of Vivendi’s debt as the group oversaw a $46 billion three-way tie-up with Seagram Co and Canal Plus two decades ago.

“The court has considered that Vivendi’s financial information at the time was correct, as we have pleaded,” a lawyer for Vivendi told Reuters by email.

($1 = 0.8453 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq)

