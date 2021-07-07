https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/coleman-hughes-says-some-view-being-white-as-the-original-sin-2018

BlazeTV’s Chad Prather shared a 2018 segment from “Exploring Minds”, with Michelle Carroll and her guest Coleman Hughes. The interview focused on “White Guilt” and the state of racism in America.

Chad’s interest piqued when Hughes referred to being white as “the original sin” end even went so far as to say that some view being white as being a “moral stain”. Want to know what Chad had to say about it? Watch the video below. Can’t watch? download the podcast here.

Use promo code CHAD to save$10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

