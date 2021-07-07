http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WNC1_lCMTeI/

Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford (NV) applauded his wife at a “Conversation on Educational Justice” event last week as she detailed her own use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the classroom. This comes as some Democrats, such as former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), dismiss CRT as a “right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Horsford’s wife, Dr. Sonya Douglass Horsford, works as an “Associate Professor of Education Leadership in the Department of Organization and Leadership at Teachers College, Columbia University, where she conducts research and teaches courses on the politics of race and inequality in education,” according to her website. She spoke at the event last week, where her husband could be seen nodding and applauding along to her support of CRT.

“[Let me] tell you a little bit of just about my research agenda which is highly controversial now. I do use Critical Race Theory. I would have been doing that since 2011,” she said to applause as her husband nodded along.

“Basically it’s just saying and telling you what we’re experiencing right now and what we’ve experienced over the last five years between Trumpism COVID-19, the economic recession, and the continued problem of racial violence,” Douglass Horsford said in the video highlighted by the America Rising PAC.

“So how are we going to — now that we recognize and are going through this process of racial reckonings and awakenings — what are we going to do about it,” she continued.

“You know now that we’ve kind of seen things come to the surface and seen a lot of the challenges that our young people are facing in their classrooms, we’ve seen it through virtual learning, we’ve seen it across the country at school board meetings,” she said, adding that “now is the time again not to respond to what others are doing but to determine what we want and to demand that.”

Watch:

The news follows the nationwide push and pushback over Critical Race Theory being taught in K-12 classrooms and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is running for governor, dismissing CRT as a “right-wing conspiracy.”

“It’s another right-wing conspiracy. This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It’s a conspiracy theory,” McAuliffe said.

However, it is hardly a conspiracy theory, particularly given that the largest teacher’s union in the country, the National Education Association (NEA), has moved to promote the teaching of CRT in classrooms and to oppose any efforts against the divisive Marxist ideology.

“Democrats know Critical Race Theory is not a right-wing conspiracy. As confirmed by Rep. Horsford’s wife, this divisive ideology is being taught in schools across the country,” Whitney Robertson, press secretary at America Rising PAC, said in a statement.

McAuliffe’s Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin vowed to issue an order “banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools” on “day one,” making the vow during an appearance in Loudoun County last week, where members of Parents Against Critical Theory (PACT) were present.

