Actor Dean Cain, famed for playing Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” went on Fox & Friends on Monday to rip the new woke incarnation of Marvel Comics’ Captain America, blasting,“I am so tired of all of this wokeness and anti-Americanism.”

“I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” he added.

As The Daily Wire reported Tuesday of what Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America from the new comic, states of the American Dream:

Here’s the thing about a dream though. A dream isn’t real. When we wake up, it goes away. And we’re left with this yearning inside. Like something was taken from us. … Lately, spending my days in this country, as the years march on by — I’m starting to think America actually has two dreams. And one lie. … The first American Dream is the one that isn’t real. It’s the one some people expect to just be handed to them, and then get angry when it disappears, when the truth is, it never really existed in the first place.

Rogers continues: “This is the white picket fence fallacy that, if we’re not careful, becomes nationalism. Jingoism. That dream isn’t real. It never was. Because that dream doesn’t get along nicely with reality. Other cultures. Immigrants. The poor. The suffering. People easily come to be seen as ‘different’ or ‘unamerican.’ The white picket fence becomes a gate to keep others out.” Her adds later that the “lie is a real problem because it comes in the form of an empty promise. A while back, we told the world they could come here for a better life. But too often we turn our backs on them. Instead of a dream, they get handed a raw deal.”

Asked if the new Captain America bothered him, Cain replied, “You know, I love Captain America; I love the concept of Captain America, but I am so tired of all of this wokeness and anti-Americanism. You know, we just celebrated our 245th birthday. In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It’s not perfect; we are constantly striving for a more perfect union, as we all know, but I believe she’s the most fair, equitable country ever, with more opportunity than anyone’s ever seen. And that’s why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe.”

“I agree with Senator Tom Cotton, who was on a couple of days ago, who said that perhaps Captain needs to be demoted to Lieutenant,” Cain asserted. “I think it makes good sense. We’re here because America has its founding principles, which I firmly believe in. I believe in individual freedom; I believe in equality of opportunity, not outcome. Competition: the ability to compete fairly. Hard word, which brings you success and brings you material wealth which in turn gives you self-reliance. That’s what everybody wants on the face of this planet; that’s what everybody strives for, that’s why they’re trying to come here. “

“And I find this wokeness, it’s pervasive; it goes through everything; it goes through our school system,” he said. “The cool thing to do today is bash America. The comic books do it; the schools indoctrinate our kids, they do that; our movies, our television shows are full of it. Celebrities, actors, athletes, media: they love to bash America.”

“I don’t get it. I wonder to myself often: Do these people ever travel outside of America?” Cain asked. “Do they go to other countries where they have to deal with governments who aren’t anywhere near as fair as the United States? I don’t think they do; I do it all the time, and I kiss the soil when I get back here.”

“Today, the cool, the fashionable thing to do is to bash America, to hate America, and I am on the exact opposite side of the fence,” he said. “I love this country. I’m a full, complete optimist as well; I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. As soon as people start studying them in school again, I think we’ll get people understanding and appreciating them.”

“So today, me being sort of a counter-culture guy, me supporting the flag and the red, white and blue in the United States of America makes me a revolutionary in some terms, which I’m fine with,” he concluded.

