https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-ll-convert-your-children-san-francisco-gay-men-s-chorus-delivers-musical-message-to-parents-who-work-against-gay-agenda

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus last week released a music video titled, “A Message From the Gay Community.” The video begins with one singer introducing the tune by saying, “As we celebrate Pride and progress we’ve made over these past years, there’s still work to be done. So to those of you out there who are still working against equal rights, we have a message for you.”

With that he begins to sing over a lone piano:

You think we’re sinful

You fight against our rights

You say we all lead lives you can’t respect

But you’re just frightened

You think that we’ll corrupt your kids

If our agenda goes unchecked

Funny, just this once, you’re correct


Image source: YouTube screenshot

We’ll convert your children

Happens bit by bit

Quietly and subtly

And you will barely notice it

You can keep them from disco

Warn about San Francisco

Make ’em wear pleated pants

We don’t care

We’ll convert your children

We’ll make them tolerant and fair

A second singer then appears and says, “At first I didn’t get why you’d be so scared of us turning your children into accepting, caring people — but I see now why you’d have a problem with that.”

Then the pair duets:

Just like you worried

They’ll change their group of friends

You won’t approve of where they go at night

(to protests)

Oh and you’ll be disgusted

(so gross)

When they start finding things online

That you’ve kept far from their sight

(like information)

Guess what?

You’ll still be alright!


Image source: YouTube screenshot

We’ll convert your children

Reaching one and all

There is really no escaping it

‘Cause even grandma likes RuPaul

And the world’s getting kinder

Gen Z’s gayer than grindr

Learn to love

Learn to vogue

Face your fate!

We’ll convert your children

Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate

Then the full ensemble kicks in:

We’re coming for them

We’re coming for your children

We’re coming for them

We’re coming for them

We’re coming for your children

For your children

Your children will care about

Fairness and justice for others

Your children will work to convert

All their sisters and brothers

Then soon we’re almost certain

Your kids will start convertin’ you!


Image source: YouTube screenshot

The gay agenda is coming home

The gay agenda is here!

But you don’t have to worry

‘Cause there’s nothing wrong with

Standing by our side

(The gay agenda)

Get on board in a hurry

Because the world always needs

A bit more pride

(The gay agenda)

Come on, try a little pride!

We’ll convert your children

Then we’ll turn to you

Giving up the fear inside

Is freeing like you never knew!

Go and see San Francisco!

Go and turn up that disco!

You’ll forget you were ever upset

We’ll convert your children
And make an ally of you yet!

We’ll make an ally of you yet!

We’ll make an ally of you yet!

Anything else?

As to whether or not the music video represents actual intentions or is a joke — or maybe is somewhere in between — one Facebook post from the SFGMC calls it a “heartwarming and hilarious piece.”

Another post about the song introduces it by saying, “Pride Month may be over, but the Gay Agenda never stops!” The sentence is followed by winking emjoi.

But you can decide for yourself.




“A Message From the Gay Community” Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

youtu.be

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...