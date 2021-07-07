https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-ll-convert-your-children-san-francisco-gay-men-s-chorus-delivers-musical-message-to-parents-who-work-against-gay-agenda

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus last week released a music video titled, “A Message From the Gay Community.” The video begins with one singer introducing the tune by saying, “As we celebrate Pride and progress we’ve made over these past years, there’s still work to be done. So to those of you out there who are still working against equal rights, we have a message for you.”

With that he begins to sing over a lone piano:

You think we’re sinful



You fight against our rights



You say we all lead lives you can’t respect



But you’re just frightened



You think that we’ll corrupt your kids



If our agenda goes unchecked



Funny, just this once, you’re correct



Image source: YouTube screenshot

We’ll convert your children



Happens bit by bit



Quietly and subtly



And you will barely notice it



You can keep them from disco



Warn about San Francisco



Make ’em wear pleated pants



We don’t care



We’ll convert your children



We’ll make them tolerant and fair

A second singer then appears and says, “At first I didn’t get why you’d be so scared of us turning your children into accepting, caring people — but I see now why you’d have a problem with that.”

Then the pair duets:

Just like you worried



They’ll change their group of friends



You won’t approve of where they go at night



(to protests)



Oh and you’ll be disgusted



(so gross)



When they start finding things online



That you’ve kept far from their sight



(like information)



Guess what?



You’ll still be alright!



Image source: YouTube screenshot

We’ll convert your children



Reaching one and all



There is really no escaping it



‘Cause even grandma likes RuPaul



And the world’s getting kinder



Gen Z’s gayer than grindr



Learn to love



Learn to vogue



Face your fate!



We’ll convert your children



Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate

Then the full ensemble kicks in:

We’re coming for them



We’re coming for your children



We’re coming for them



We’re coming for them



We’re coming for your children



For your children

Your children will care about



Fairness and justice for others



Your children will work to convert



All their sisters and brothers



Then soon we’re almost certain



Your kids will start convertin’ you!



Image source: YouTube screenshot

The gay agenda is coming home



The gay agenda is here!

But you don’t have to worry



‘Cause there’s nothing wrong with



Standing by our side



(The gay agenda)



Get on board in a hurry



Because the world always needs



A bit more pride



(The gay agenda)

Come on, try a little pride!

We’ll convert your children



Then we’ll turn to you



Giving up the fear inside



Is freeing like you never knew!

Go and see San Francisco!



Go and turn up that disco!



You’ll forget you were ever upset



We’ll convert your children

And make an ally of you yet!



We’ll make an ally of you yet!



We’ll make an ally of you yet!

Anything else?

As to whether or not the music video represents actual intentions or is a joke — or maybe is somewhere in between — one Facebook post from the SFGMC calls it a “heartwarming and hilarious piece.”

Another post about the song introduces it by saying, “Pride Month may be over, but the Gay Agenda never stops!” The sentence is followed by winking emjoi.

But you can decide for yourself.







“A Message From the Gay Community” Performed by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

