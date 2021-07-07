https://www.dailywire.com/news/were-coming-for-your-children-historic-gay-mens-choir-sings-in-viral-video

As initially reported by Not the Bee, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, first established in 1975, has released a new original song in which they declare they are “coming for your children.”

The verses in the song directly mock the fears of parents who attempt to keep their children away from media that pushes an LGBTQ agenda, claiming that families will not be able to protect their little ones from gay propaganda:

You say we all lead lives you don’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct. We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it… Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their group of friends, you won’t approve of where they go at night. And you’ll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight… We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul… The world’s getting kinder, Gen Z’s gayer than Grindr…We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children…The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here.

While the video has been receiving wide notice on social media, it doesn’t appear to be having the impact the choir members hoped for. At present, the YouTube video has only 64 upvotes indicating approval and nearly 3,000 downvotes indicating disapproval.

Multiple pastors began discussing the video on Twitter, warning that it illustrates the need for churches to preach boldly against the influence of modern media. Southern Seminary professor and Ethics and Public Policy Fellow Andrew T. Walker said of the song, “But remember, everyone, it’s the religious conservatives who spend their day plotting the next chapter of the culture war.”

Pastor and apologist Dr. James White argued that the song should inspire more parents to embrace school choice, saying, “Reason #1,462,908 to homeschool and communicate a passionate, deep Christian worldview that explains how men are to be men, women to be women, and all are to be thankful for the gifts and roles God has given.”

While the choir’s composition appears somewhat tongue-in-cheek, new analysis the Daily Wire covered earlier this week reveals that LGBTQ activists have been working behind the scenes in popular children’s programming to include more gay and transgender content.

A recent Insider story titled, “Animation’s queer women, trans, and nonbinary creatives are pushing gender boundaries in kid’s cartoons their counterparts couldn’t — or wouldn’t dare,” illustrates how these activists have successfully convinced networks like Disney Jr. and Nick Jr., targeted at very young children, to begin celebrating “Pride” through transgender concerts and parades for preschoolers.

Emphasizing new gay characters in shows like “Doc McStuffins,” the story notes, “The rise of gender-diverse representation isn’t a coincidence. Shows created and run by queer women, trans, and nonbinary showrunners are largely responsible for the influx of nonbinary and trans characters in kids’ animation.”

