https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/what-in-the-world-biden-does-that-weird-lean-in-and-whisper-thing-again-this-time-talking-to-a-little-kid/

On a couple of recent occasions, President Biden has at times broken into a curious and creepy whisper while trying to convey a point to reporters. Here’s an example:

Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press. This week he’s whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021

But the “whisper technique” isn’t only reserved for reporters anymore. Biden was in Illinois today, and — well, watch for yourself:

Biden weirdly whispers to young child: “and by the way, you know what, I gotta take your mommy” pic.twitter.com/mXmE4gKj1q — Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) July 7, 2021

Have Biden’s handlers told him how this comes across?

*in falsetto* Creepy! — Bud Merino (@NotARINO_40) July 7, 2021

All the cringe!

Build Back Better poster on the wall. The camera made sure it got in the frame. Pure theater. Using a child for photo ops is gross. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) July 7, 2021

A sign saying Build Back Better is on the wall. https://t.co/6RnuuHU8Lq — Dunn Fumble (@artyoan) July 7, 2021

A totally spontaneous appearance. *Eye roll*

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

