Excellent new interview with Kash Patel
Highlights from twitter…
Kash Patel tells @JanJekielek he had the secretary of defense, chairman of joint Chief of staff, and The secretary of the army create a timeline they all signed off on as to the events that happened 48 hours prior to January 6. pic.twitter.com/cjpWXMfvfu
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) July 5, 2021
Wearing about the optics is a political opinion. When it comes to safety of members of Congress or to the American people Optics don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/AJ4qTey5l0
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) July 5, 2021
#Kash tells @JanJekielek Jan 6 happen because of complete failure from law-enforcement. On Jan 4, 5, and 6 he was on the phone with the President, chief of staff, Attorney General, and DHS. The only person that was missing from the phone call was the Director of the FBI. pic.twitter.com/aWs9hWcky7
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) July 5, 2021