https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/wheres-the-dem-freakout-sec-austin-and-gen-milley-met-with-the-man-who-allegedly-set-up-wapo-journalist-jamal-khashoggi/

Khalid bin Salman, the brother of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met with senior State Department and Pentagon officials in D.C. on Tuesday:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirms that Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Khalid bin Salman is meeting NSA Jake Sullivan and other officials from State Dept & Pentagon today. — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) July 6, 2021

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, they would discuss the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi:

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman meeting w/ Biden administration today to discuss a range of issues including Iran and officials who may be involved in Jamal Khasoggi’s death, per @PressSec — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) July 6, 2021

Oh, really?

“Officials who may be involved in Jamal’s death.” Like, you know, his brother, who ordered the killing. Like Khalid bin Salman himself, who may have told Jamal to go to Istanbul. Just business as usual. DC is really fully reopened. https://t.co/1UsW4Jb0QN — Elías López (@elopezgross) July 6, 2021

So, did these top officials *really* bring up Khashoggi’s death?

Former Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman, the brother of Crown Prince MBS (Mr. Bone Saw), is coming to DC. Khalid is alleged to have told Jamal Khashoggi it was safe to go to Istanbul. https://t.co/3AmdZH8ZdO @WSJ — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 6, 2021

According to the Washington Post, it was KBS who set Khashoggi up in the first place:

“The Washington Post reported that it was Prince Khalid who told Khashoggi to go to the consulate in Turkey to pick up his wedding papers and said it would be safe to do so.” https://t.co/jWRiOsqws9 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 7, 2021

The Biden administration kept his visit a secret, too:

The Biden administration did not publicly disclose the visit by Prince Khalid bin Salman in advance. Biden had pledged to make a “pariah” of the kingdom’s crown prince, but his administration has instead emphasized US-Saudi strategic interests .https://t.co/Kt4wiH3hVE — Ellen Knickmeyer (@EllenKnickmeyer) July 6, 2021

KBS posted photos of himself with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley:

During my visit to the United States I held extensive talks at the Pentagon with @SecDef, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and @DOD_Policy. pic.twitter.com/TEAOn4TY37 — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 7, 2021

So, you didn’t talk about Khashoggi?

We discussed the longstanding and historic partnership between our two countries, our military and defense cooperation, and our mutual efforts to preserve regional stability. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 7, 2021

And we eagerly await journos and Dems to be as angry with the Biden administration as they were with Trump. Some examples:

My latest, on the ridiculous clown-show that has been Saudi Arabia’s handling of Jamal Khashoggi’s case. Trump let Saudi Arabia get away with murder. Could Biden hold MBS accountable? https://t.co/YGsYirjMaa — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 9, 2020

A year has passed since the brutal, monstrous dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi. The Trump admin has let MBS get away w/murder by not holding the Crown Prince culpable for this killing & cover-up. We must not stand idly by as journalistic truth is silenced. https://t.co/ivcF6qJFG7 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 2, 2019

They’re such hypocrites:

The US Government and the Biden administration — which love to lecture the world on the evils of aligning with dictators — had an absolutely spectacular meeting today with their Saudi despot-partners, celebrated their enduring friendship, and vowed to expand their cooperation: https://t.co/MwUE77ftac — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 6, 2021

The former member of the Board of Directors of Raytheon and current Secretary of Defense also expresses profound and moving friendship for the Saudi tyrants with whom he met today: 🇺🇸🇸🇦https://t.co/4WFZf0lZWh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 6, 2021

Remember when Trump met with Egypt’s General Sisi and praised him and the entire Democratic Party and their media allies acted as if meeting with and praising dictators was some bizarre aberrational act that only Trump did rather than standard US policy?https://t.co/MwUE77ftac — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 6, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

