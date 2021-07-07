https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/07/whistleblower-exposes-defense-contractors-woke-awakening-as-it-embraces-crt-program-for-employees-n400796

The nation’s second-largest defense contractor, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, has embraced an anti-racism program. Employees must identify their privilege or their time is limited with the company. Leaked internal documents show white workers how to dispel their whiteness by rejecting racial equality and replacing it with equity.

Perhaps this corporate culture change is meant to coordinate with the push for a woke military by the Defense Department. It’s surprising, though, to see a defense contractor so concerned with leftist social indoctrination in the workplace. Raytheon’s CEO Greg Hayes joined in with a program last summer called Stronger Together. The program encourages employees to “becom[e] anti-racists today.” He signed an Action for Diversity & Inclusion statement. That’s an important step for woke CEOs – the public declaration of signing an activist statement declaring their support to a cause.

Christopher Rufo exposes Raytheon’s trip to the dark side in detail, thanks to a look at some internal documents. Rufo has been doing yeoman’s work exposing critical race theory (CRT) and its emergence in public schools. CRT is infiltrating boardrooms, too. Remember the corporate pledges to support black-owned businesses and corporate boards pledging to fulfill quotas in hiring minorities for top leadership positions in the aftermath of the Summer of Love with Black Lives Matter? This sounds like a natural progression of that movement. Pity the white, straight, able-bodied, English-speaking men, as Rufo describes them, who are employed at Raytheon. The message is clear – conform to re-education or hit the bricks.

According a trove of documents and videos I have obtained from a corporate whistleblower, the program begins with a series of lessons on “intersectionality,” a core component of critical race theory, which posits that the world can be divided into competing identity groups, with race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and other categories defining an individual’s place on the hierarchy of oppression. In a workshop entitled “Developing Intersectional Allyship in the Workplace,” diversity trainer Rebecca York explained to Raytheon employees that critical race theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw developed the concept of intersectionality to expose “interlocking systems of oppression” and “break down power into privilege and marginalization.” In a related lesson, Raytheon asks white employees to deconstruct their identities and “identify [their] privilege.” The company argues that white, straight, Christian, able-bodied, English-speaking men are at the top of the intersectional hierarchy—and must work on “recognizing [their] privilege” and “step aside” in favor of other identity groups. Whites, according to outside diversity consultant Michelle Saahene, “have the privilege of individuality,” while minorities “don’t have that privilege.” The program then tells white employees to adopt a new set of rules for interacting with their minority colleagues. Employees should “identify everyone’s race” during conversations, “including those who are White.” According to the document, white employees must “listen to the experiences” of “marginalized identities,” and should “give them the floor in meetings or on calls, even if it means silencing yourself to do so.” This process of voluntary racial silence is a “win-win,” because “you learn more when you listen than when you speak.”

That’s right – time for those white guys to just step aside. Race must be a key component in discussions and white men should just sit there and be quiet in corporate meetings in order to give the floor to those of “marginalized identities.” In other words, just like with CRT lessons in schools, white people must be labeled as racist by the fact of their skin color. Charts are used to instruct employees on what they may and may not say to black colleagues. White employees must acknowledge that their own discomfort with all of this takes a backseat to “the emotional distress of black employees, who are “exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed.” Seriously, we know business orders were down during the pandemic but is this the best use of Raytheon’s time?

The training separates the employees into groups based on race and identity. These are called Employee Resource Groups for black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ, and other groups. Raytheon is creating a division among employees to “advance an inclusive culture”, or something. How does separating employees into box-checking identity groups create corporate unity?

Lastly, the program encourages employees to support minority businesses and pro-POC movements.

Finally, Raytheon encourages white employees to “financially and verbally support pro-POC movements and POC-owned businesses.” In a collection of recommended resources, the company includes an article, “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice,” encouraging white employees to “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” and “join a local ‘white space.’” In another recommended resource, the “21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge,” employees are asked to learn about the “weaponization of whiteness,” quantify the “racial composition” of their friend groups, and “interrupt the pattern of white silence.”

Yep. Decolonize your bookshelf. You can’t make this stuff up. Well, you can if you are a corporation hellbent to not offend the leftist agenda which is trying to pit one group of Americans against other groups in the name of equity, not equality. Equality doesn’t matter anymore, apparently. Now the name of the game is reparations and a whole lot of liberal white guilt. “The company claims that the colorblind standard of “equal treatment and access to opportunities” is not enough; “anti-racist” policies must sometimes utilize unequal treatment to achieve equal outcomes.”

Unequal treatment for equal outcomes. It’s word salad at this point. So far employees have not dared to raise objections. One employee told Rufo, “These are not those solutions. None of this is going to fix what’s going on. And in fact, much of it will just irritate and exacerbate.” How could it not?

