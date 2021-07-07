https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/wholesome-sit-aoc-endorsed-candidate-goes-to-war-against-the-nypds-lone-beekeeper/

Far-left NYC city council candidate Tiffany Cabán wants to defund the NYPD’s bee police. Literally:

Imagine being so triggered over this?

Of course, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fan:

Keep in mind, the NYPD’s bee unit was, at most, made up of two people:

And imagine turning this feel-good story into one about “terrorizing Black and brown folks with impunity”?

But, to Caban, this “seemingly wholesome s*it” a “distraction”:

Thankfully Caban lost her race for Queens DA:

The bee unit is now down to one man, too:

Caban also dislikes the NYPD Game Truck:

Anyway, enjoy your new cop mayor, New York!

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...