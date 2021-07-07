https://noqreport.com/2021/07/07/wikipedia-co-founder-says-the-site-is-more-one-sided-than-ever/

Co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger wrote a blog post last week warning readers that the site became too one-sided and that one side is on the left. Moreover, he told me in an interview today that leftists “specifically and aggressively target every significant media property for takeover.”

He has warned about the bias for some time. As a co-founder of Wikipedia he watched the platform change from its original intent and objectivity.

Sanger wrote in a blog titled Wikipedia is more one-sided than ever: “In short, and with few exceptions, only globalist, progressive mainstream sources — and sources friendly to globalist progressivism — are permitted.”

“It is not too far to say that Wikipedia, like many other deeply biased institutions of our brave new digital world, has made itself into a kind of thought police that has de facto shackled conservative viewpoints with which they disagree,” he wrote. “Democracy cannot thrive under such conditions: I maintain that Wikipedia has become an opponent of vigorous democracy.” Larry Sanger, Wikipedia cofounder Meanwhile, Wikipedia bans conservative sites like Fox News, the New York Post, and the Federalist from being official sources. “Those might be contrarian or conservative, but they are hardly ‘radical’; they […]

