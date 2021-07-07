https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wild-police-chase-ends-with-perp-suicide/

Posted by Kane on July 7, 2021 2:20 pm

This one is out of Cleveland

28 year-old Richard Gaines rammed an officer’s cruiser in a parking lot before speeding away. The brief chase ended when Gaines crashed into a utility pole and flipped his car. Officers approached the vehicle and ordered Gaines to get out of the car. That is when a gunshot can be heard.

