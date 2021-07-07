https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wild-police-chase-ends-with-perp-suicide/
This one is out of Cleveland
28 year-old Richard Gaines rammed an officer’s cruiser in a parking lot before speeding away. The brief chase ended when Gaines crashed into a utility pole and flipped his car. Officers approached the vehicle and ordered Gaines to get out of the car. That is when a gunshot can be heard.
WILD VIDEO (3): This is the video from two different angles of the moment the single shot was fired on E 111th St. last Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, the suspect, 28-year-old Richard Gaines, died by suicide here. pic.twitter.com/IHvQZhzIRw
— Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) July 6, 2021
WILD VIDEO (2): In this part of the video obtained by 19 Investigates, you can hear officers telling the suspect to come out of his crashed car, then a shot is fired. The incident report says that when officers pulled the suspect from the car, the back of his head was bleeding. pic.twitter.com/M2Iee2cEns
— Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) July 6, 2021