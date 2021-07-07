https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/will-bidens-policies-push-crude-oil-100-barrel-gas-5-per-gallon/
The price of a barrel of crude oil started climbing as soon as the Biden Administration took over. Biden’s actions related to oil have led to prices we haven’t seen since the Obama years.
We reported before the 4th of July:
Gas Prices in the US Are Highest Since 2014 When the Last Obama/Biden Administration Was Busy Destroying the USA
Gas prices have increased by 40% since the Biden Administration took over:
U.S. Gas Prices Have Risen 40 Percent Since January 1st – Highest In Seven Years
Analysts are beginning to warn that oil prices could again go over $100 a barrel:
Oil prices could “very easily” hit $100 a barrel in the aftermath of the failed OPEC+ talks, former U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told CNBC on Tuesday.
“You could very easily see oil hitting $100 a barrel — potentially even higher,” he told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble…
…Prices soared to three-year highs following the collapse of those talks on Monday. On Tuesday during Asia trading, they surged even higher. U.S. crude pushed past $76 per barrel and international benchmark Brent was higher than $77 per barrel.