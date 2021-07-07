https://mediarightnews.com/wounded-vet-senate-candidate-hit-with-sensitive-content-warning-by-twitter-on-picture-that-shows-him-saluting/

U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown, who was seriously wounded during a firefight in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2008 after an IED blew up his Humvee, announced last month that he exploring a run for U.S. Senate in Nevada.

Brown explained in a tweet, “I am a man of God. I am a husband. I am a father. I am a veteran. And I am an American. The road to freedom is never easy. I’ve fought for this great nation once, & I’m willing to do it again. Let’s get this nation back on track.”

After opening his Twitter account in April, Brown had made two tweets last month and then one this month on Independence Day, July 4th.

In the tweet, which went viral with over 35k likes, Brown shared a picture of him saluting while in uniform that said, “freedom isn’t free.”

In the tweet, Brown wrote, “On July 4, 1776, America was born. On July 4, 2021, we’re still the best country on this planet.”

Brown then tweeted out today that the photo had been flagged for “sensitive content” and shared a screenshot of the tweet and the message.

“Hey @Twitter, I didn’t realize my face was “sensitive content” Ironic considering I only have 3 tweets & just filed to run for U.S. Senate only hours ago. Was it my scars or the fact that I salute the flag? Regardless, neither are going away—and neither am I,” Brown stated.

With that, Brown also announced that he was officially running for U.S. Senate in Nevada.

In an interview with OAN last month, Brown said that leaders need to “serve the people, rather than our own interests.”

When asked what message he would be running on, Brown said that he was running on a “message of hope.”