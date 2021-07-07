https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fbi-seizes-fully-assembled-us-capitol-lego-set-home-january-6-protester/

The FBI, our “premiere law enforcement agency” seized a fully assembled US Capitol Lego set from the home of a January 6 protester.

According to court records, federal prosecutors alleged 27-year-old Robert Morss directed other protesters during “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with Capitol Police officers on the Lower West Terrace on January 6.

Morss, a former Army Ranger, was indicted last month on 9 counts and has been in jail since his arrest pending trial.

Prosecutors argued Morss is flight risk and a threat to the community.

When feds raided Morss’ Pittsburgh home, they found his military fatigues, a military utility bag, 3 firearms and a Lego set of the US Capitol (gasp).

The Smoking Gun reported:

Along with a notebook containing step-by-step instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” FBI agents seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from the Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his alleged leadership role in the January 6 insurrection, according to court records. Prosecutors charge that Robert Morss, 27, directed fellow rioters during “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with law enforcement officers who were seeking to prevent a violent mob from entering the Capitol through doors on the Lower West Terrace. In a July 2 motion, government lawyers reported that agents found a notebook in Morss’s car that contained “writings that included ‘Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia.’” The militia to-do list included steps like “Ambush” and “Battle Drills” and reminders to “Bring Assault Rifle” and “4 Magazines.” Investigators also seized clothing and other items matching those that Morss carried on January 6, including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, military fatigues, a black tourniquet, and a military utility bag. Morss also had “three different firearms including a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle,” according to the detention motion. FBI agents who raided Morss’s suburban Pittsburgh residence also “recovered a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.” The court filing does not indicate whether federal investigators believe that Morss used the 1032-piece Lego set in preparation for his alleged rampaging on January 6.

We still don’t know who planted the bombs outside the RNC and DNC on January 5, but the FBI has heroically seized a Lego set.

