Democrats often fire back at critics of Critical Race Theory by insisting that it’s not being taught in schools. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is among them:

#CriticalRaceTheory is not taught in K-12 schools. The right’s culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as such to try to make it toxic. They’re bullying teachers to try and keep them from teaching the truth. https://t.co/Plz2inkLke — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 6, 2021

Weingarten and others on the Left will be happy to know that CNN has her back, and this report has the obligatory swipe at Fox News:

CNN’s Elle Reeve asked both sides of the debate to define “critical race theory.” Vocal opponents don’t fully understand what it means. Watch. @elspethreeve pic.twitter.com/26X52y6EcP — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) July 7, 2021

CNN just aired a lengthy report from Elle Reeve (@elspethreeve) that mocked parents protesting Critical Race Theory, saying they’ve been indoctrinated by Fox News “propaganda.” Note the tone she uses w/ parents vs. CRT teachers. pic.twitter.com/HpZfzoGzHR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2021

CNN accusing any other media outlet of spreading propaganda is projection of the highest order.

Yep. Please go this route, media. Please. If you think your approval is in the sewer now. Please, please start going after parents over their kids education. Please. https://t.co/Onr6ZzfUoY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2021

Keep on digging, CNN!

Oooh baby. CNN has a snarky Vice reporterette on the beat. If only she could be more sarcastic and condescending. And lower her bored tone of voice more. https://t.co/opBIyo0q5L — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 7, 2021

Amazing to use this level of cherry picking and straw-manning to make an argument then argue that the OTHER SIDE is pushing propaganda. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 7, 2021

Thought it wasn’t being taught anyway, right? I mean, that’s what I was told for the last month. — ElephantsYo! (@elephantsyo) July 7, 2021

CRT isn’t being taught, unless it is…

The teacher they interviewed went from “CRT is not being taught in schools” to “CRT is just a lens that can influence how teachers teach” to “but that’s a good thing!” In like 30 seconds — Nicolás Diaz (@MrNicolasDiaz) July 7, 2021

Them:”We don’t teach CRT in schools”

Also Them: “I teach CRT in high school so children can be free thinkers…” — Zachary Palmer (@zacpalmer) July 7, 2021

Oh, and here’s a new one:

Guys what does, “progressive promoting correspondent” mean? pic.twitter.com/d9yDPrnWO1 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 7, 2021

That’s pretty much a perfect way to describe a CNN “journalist.”

“The conservatives are pouncing on propaganda about the brainwashing of their children with propaganda.” — Razor (@hale_razor) July 7, 2021

Does @CNN report news outside of reporting @FoxNews reports? — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) July 7, 2021

The best way to find out what’s happening on Fox News is to turn on CNN!

