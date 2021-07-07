https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/yes-please-go-this-route-cnn-reports-that-parents-protesting-crt-have-been-indoctrinated-by-fox-news-propaganda/

Democrats often fire back at critics of Critical Race Theory by insisting that it’s not being taught in schools. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is among them:

Weingarten and others on the Left will be happy to know that CNN has her back, and this report has the obligatory swipe at Fox News:

CNN accusing any other media outlet of spreading propaganda is projection of the highest order.

Keep on digging, CNN!

CRT isn’t being taught, unless it is…

Oh, and here’s a new one:

That’s pretty much a perfect way to describe a CNN “journalist.”

The best way to find out what’s happening on Fox News is to turn on CNN!

