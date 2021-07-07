https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youtube-censored-this-video/

Posted by Kane on July 7, 2021 3:56 pm

Father speaks out in Leon County, Florida

If you can’t see the video, watch it directly at Rumble…

PJ reports that Youtube censored and removed this video…

