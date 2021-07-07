https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youtube-censored-this-video/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Father speaks out in Leon County, Florida
If you can’t see the video, watch it directly at Rumble…
PJ reports that Youtube censored and removed this video…
@TeamYouTube @SenateCommerce @SenatorWicker @SenTedCruz https://t.co/7hYOnrWywA UNBELIEVABLE!!! YouTube censorship has gone OVER THE TOP. They banned this video about a father not wanting his son to wear a mask in school.
— PJ Gladnick (@pjglad) July 7, 2021