On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) wondered why, “if the left believes with all their heart that America is racist, systemically racist and terrible in so many ways, why don’t they build the wall on the southern border?” to protect people from coming to the U.S.

Buck stated, “[I]f this is such a terrible country, if the left believes with all their heart that America is racist, systemically racist and terrible in so many ways, why don’t they build the wall on the southern border? Why don’t they stop illegal immigrants from coming into this terrible country? They welcome illegal immigrants coming in. In fact, illegal immigrants want to come into this country. Because they know it’s such a great country.”

