(Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) On Wednesday, the attorneys general of 36 states and the District of Columbia filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google. The bipartisan lawsuit echoes a similar case that Fortnite-maker Epic Games brought against the search giant last August, challenging Google’s surcharge on apps that use its Google Play Store.

The lawsuit brought Republican AGs like Sean Reyes (Utah), Herbert Slatery III (Tenn.), Mark Brnovich (Ariz.), and Doug Peterson (Neb.) together with Democratic AGs like Josh Stein (N.C.), Letitia James (N.Y.), Philip Weiser (Colo.), and Thomas J. Miller (Iowa), Politico reported .

The lawsuit alleges that Google’s plan for its pay-to-Play Store violates anti-trust laws, harming consumers in the states. Google has announced its plan to force all app developers who use the Google Play Store to pay a 30 percent commission on sales of digital goods or services, starting in September. Epic Games challenged a similar policy last August. Judge James Donato, the Obama appointee who will hear the states’ lawsuit, has scheduled a trial in the Epic lawsuit for April 2022.

The pay-to-Play Store is the default app store on Google's Android phones, although Android users can also download apps from stores operated by companies like Amazon and

