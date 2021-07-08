http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/--K5mfuetZ8/a-reminder-of-how-stupid-our-media-is.php

News out just now that Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for attempting to extort $20 million from Nike. What’s his problem: doesn’t he understand that that kind of thing is a job for Hunter Biden? Anyway, keep in mind that Avenatti was only famous because the media made him famous—a perfect example of what Daniel Boorstin called a “pseudo-event,” or perhaps the media equivalent of a self-licking ice cream cone. Or the ultimate fake news.

Here’s a highlight reel from the Free Beacon:







Really, all of these people should slink off the stage in shame and never return.

