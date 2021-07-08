https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/abc-news-conservatives-distort-president-bidens-door-to-door-vaccination-plan-as-well-as-balk-at-the-idea/

Credit to ABC News: instead of saying that conservatives “pounced” or “seized” on President Biden’s plan to go door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they’ve come up with “distort” and “balk.” At least ABC News was paying enough attention to realize that, yes, there was a backlash at the idea of the federal government knocking on your door if you haven’t been vaccinated.

The blowback prompted a sharp response from the White House, which says any door-knocking efforts will be locally led by community volunteers. https://t.co/G3IAYbHTcC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 8, 2021

Federal “surge teams” makes it sound so much better.

Conservatives distorted his statement, though, according to ABC News. — Ron DeSantis Eating Pizza (@PresidentRDS) July 8, 2021

That’s exactly what he said. How was it distorted? — Mandy (@thatgirl820) July 8, 2021

@annekflaherty Maybe you can explain how “we need to literally go knocking on doors” was misrepresented by the pouncing righties. Regardless, we don’t want any of these clowns knocking on our doors. — Murph Doggydog (@PanterMurphy93) July 8, 2021

Yeah, except Biden didn’t say anything about community volunteers. He said “we” will knock on doors. Yet another instance of Biden not knowing what’s going on, and his press people being forced to do clean up. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) July 8, 2021

Psaki and Joe Blow both said they would be knocking on doors. No one distorted their words. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 8, 2021

“Conservatives distort Biden’s message by repeating what he said.” Journalism is truly the most worthless profession on the planet. — A Newtonian Fluid (@asolarevent) July 8, 2021

Distort? Self-proclaimed Communist @PressSec literally said the words were going to go “door-to-door” to make sure people that don’t have the vaccine get it. — Randy (@Flyers61) July 8, 2021

Please explain how it was distorted? He literally said “literally” when saying often times coming and knocking on doors. And you still wonder why no one trusts the mainstream media 🤔 — Deplorable Neanderthal (@Gribbszilla) July 8, 2021

Damn straight there was blowback…..freaking government thugs. — Right Wing Patriot (@wing_patriot) July 8, 2021

“Blowback”. 🙄. Bless your heart. https://t.co/Iw8wF3fLSn — LEGO DeathStar 🌚 CPA (@magicalmomU7) July 8, 2021

A grassroots army of Karens — aw (@ADubyaVA) July 8, 2021

Even then it’s still a targeted campaign of coercion. The county has the names of the vaccinated as well as other personal information These volunteers will not be going door to door, it’s a waste of time. They’ll be checking names against health dept and property tax records — LWalk (@LLCWalk) July 8, 2021

Yes, but are the conservatives pouncing or seizing on this issue? That’s usually the most important aspect of stories like this. — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) July 8, 2021

This is propaganda. — Michael Babb (@p25735) July 8, 2021

Yeah…no. — Profane & Vulgar (@OhMagaMan1) July 8, 2021

We heard Biden say it, we heard Jen Psaki repeat, and we heard Xavier Becerra say, “The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to help keep Americans alive during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government’s business ….”

