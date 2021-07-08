https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/08/abc-news-conservatives-distort-president-bidens-door-to-door-vaccination-plan-as-well-as-balk-at-the-idea/

Credit to ABC News: instead of saying that conservatives “pounced” or “seized” on President Biden’s plan to go door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they’ve come up with “distort” and “balk.” At least ABC News was paying enough attention to realize that, yes, there was a backlash at the idea of the federal government knocking on your door if you haven’t been vaccinated.

Federal “surge teams” makes it sound so much better.

We heard Biden say it, we heard Jen Psaki repeat, and we heard Xavier Becerra say, “The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to help keep Americans alive during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government’s business ….”

