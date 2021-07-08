https://noqreport.com/2021/07/08/america-if-you-want-to-know-whats-coming-next-look-to-canada-and-be-forewarned/

In some respects, Canada has been a step ahead of America in terms of moral and cultural decline. That means that what happens in Canada today — and I mean what happens in the most negative sense — could well be coming to America tomorrow.

Of course, in other respects, America is far ahead of Canada in terms of serious moral issues. Just consider the difference in gun violence between our nations. Or ask yourself who is the world leader in exporting and providing porn, Canada or America?

Yet, when it comes to government overreach or attacks on fundamental liberties or hostility towards the Church, Canada’s descent has been more frightening.

We do well to pay attention to what is taking place to our north. Well Ahead of America in Prosecuting Christians

For example, Canada legalized same-sex “marriage” in 2005, a decade before the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision, without which the states would have been battling over the issue for years to come. Not surprisingly, Canada was also well ahead of America in terms of prosecuting Christians who opposed gay activism and propaganda.

To give one case in point, already in 2006 , a Canadian professor was: fined two weeks pay by a […]

