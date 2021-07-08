https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e73d20bbafd42ff5879ae8
There are now 6,985 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations across the United States this year. The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CD…
WASHINGTON — Virtually all deaths from COVID-19 in the United States are now among people who have not received their coronavirus vaccine. And those deaths are highly concentrated in counties — many o…
As part of a new recruitment program, budding WWE superstars, corporate gig-hunters and part-timers alike can find work by uploading short video CVs to “creatively and authentically showcase their ski…
A 25-year-old man climbed onto the bell tower of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boyle Heights and lighted a small fire beneath the rooftop cross, police say….
A COVID-vaccinated teenager from Tel Aviv, Israel infected at least 83 of his peers with the COVID-19 virus after catching it from a relative who has also been vaccinated. The case of mass transmissio…